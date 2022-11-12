Search

12 Nov 2022

Midlands woman in court for assaulting gardaí warned by Laois Offaly judge

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Nov 2022 12:52 PM

A BIRR woman was charged with committing three counts of assault in Macregal Park housing estate, Birr during last week's Tullamore Court sitting.

Before the court was Celina Hehir, 23 Macregal Park, Birr, who was also charged with “resisting/wilfully obstructing/impeding a Peace Officer in the execution of duty” at 23 Macgregal Park, Birr on April 22, 2021.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client was pleading guilty.

Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court on Thursday April 22, 2021 Gardai received a call from a concerned person about the situation in 23 Macregal Park.

“The guards called to the house to check on the welfare of the defendant's two young twins, who were four years of age. When they got to the house they were subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from Celina Hehir.

"The told them to 'f*** off'. She punched one of them on the shoulder. They noticed a strong smell of alcohol from her. She was very abusive and they had to try and restrain her, with the aim of trying to calm her down. As they did so, she struggled and her head connected forcefully with the side of the head of one of the guards,” she said.

The garda said Hehir's two older children were also in the house.

“Eventually, they managed to calm her down.”

The defendant had six previous convictions, including three assault convictions.

Mr Farrelly told the court that his client had been involved in “a very difficult relationship". Her partner brought the Guards to her door, saying the children should be checked. It was to get back at her.

“My client is 37 years of age. She has a long history of depression and anxiety, for which she was on medication. Two of her four children have autism.

“She is very remorseful for her behaviour on this particular occasion. Unfortunately her emotions got the better of her. She had a kind of a black-out when the Guards entered her house. I have here a letter for the court from her GP, spelling out her condition.”

Judge Andrew Cody pointed out that this incident occurred six months after the defendant received two convictions for assault.

“It's very hard to overlook that point,” he remarked.

He convicted and sentenced her to three months imprisonment, suspending it for three years. But he had a warning

"If you reoffend at any time during the next three years then you will be going to prison,” he said.

