Man was “shouting and roaring” at Midlands hospital A&E staff

A MAN was verbally abusive towards staff in the Emergency Department in Tullamore Hospital during an incident last August.

Tullamore District Court was told that Shane Mitchell, 22 Frankford Park, Kilcormac, became verbally abusive in the Department at 12.55am on August 27.

“The guards had to be called to the incident,” Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court. “When they tried to calm the defendant down he became verbally abusive towards them. He said, 'I am going to rape you'."

The sergeant said Mitchell had four previous public order convictions.

Judge Andrew Cody said he took a very dim view of this behaviour.

“He was in the hospital roaring and shouting. It's terrible behaviour. It's especially bad because it happened just six weeks after he got a suspended prison sentencel,” he commented.

The defending solicitor Patrick Martin said his client had been assaulted and was seeking treatment for the injuries he got.

“He fell asleep in the waiting room and when he woke up he overreacted to a certain situation. He now has the support of his family and is living with his mother while he is getting his life in order. He apologises for his behaviour.”

Mr Martin added that his client was homeless for a while and suffered from drug addiction and mental health issues.

“He now has the supports in place in his life to help him with this.”

Judge Cody convicted and sentenced him to three months imprisonment, suspending it for five years.

“Your client Mr Martin needs to start very seriously examining his addiction difficulties,” concluded the judge.