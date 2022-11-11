Laois gardai seek information on car spotted near crime

Laois Gardai are appealing for information following a theft from a house this morning.
“Portlaoise Garda are investigating a theft from a house outside Timahoe Village this morning,” they stated.
Gardai are specifically looking for information on gold coloured Nissan Almera hatchback car.
They said: “If you passed through the location between Larkins Cross and Timahoe Village between 8am and 8.20am today 11th November 2022 and saw anything suspicious or have dashcam footage please contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.