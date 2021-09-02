Wanted VW Passat drivers can't avoid arrest in Laois

Gardaí detain individual who had been the subject of an outstanding warrant
A driver who was on a garda wanted list was arrested in Laois today after an apparent attempt to avoid being stopped.
Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after the individual was detained on September 2.
"Laois Roads Policing Unit on duty earlier today in Ballacolla stopped this vehicle after it turned away from a Garda Checkpoint. The driver was discovered to be disqualified from driving and had an outstanding Bench Warrant.
"The driver was arrested and has been Charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court and the vehicle was seized," concluded the statement.
Read also: MORE CRIME AND COURT
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.