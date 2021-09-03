Further remand in custody for man charged in connection with cannabis growhouse in Laois

A man charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Mountrath was further remanded in custody, at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

Phu Vo, of no fixed abode, appeared via video link, in court. An interpreter was present in court. He is charged in connection with the seizure of €270,000 worth of cannabis plants in a semi-detached house in Mountrath on February 19 of this year.

The court was told the Book of Evidence was not ready yet for the Vietnamese national. It would be another four weeks.

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald noted that Mr Vo had been in custody since February 20 this year and asked for some pressure to be exerted.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the time needed for the preparation of the Book of Evidence was down to the contingencies in the DPP’s office.

The matter was put back to October 7 and marked peremptory for a Book of Evidence.