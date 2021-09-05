Search

05/09/2021

Man climbed onto crane in drunken state in Laois town

Man climbed onto crane in drunken state in Laois town

Portlaoise District Court

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man climbed onto a crane in a drunken state, Portlaoise District Court heard last Thursday.  

Sean Mulhall, 26, of 43 Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication and failing to comply with a Garda direction at Church Avenue, Portlaoise on August 13 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that at 12.45am at Church Avenue, Portlaoise two men entered a construction site and started to climb on a stationary crane. 

Gardai arrived at the scene and found Mr Mulhall to be drunk and slurring his words. 

Representing Mr Mulhall, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he was not working at present. He had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had a letter of apology. 

He had consumed too much drink and had a limited recollection of the night. 

He had €150 in court. He was 26-years of age. He had engaged in a foolish endeavour on the night. 

He had a letter and his CV for the court. He was a  good sportsman.

Judge Catherine Staines noted he had a very good leaving cert and he was a lifeguard. 

She said he had a problem with alcohol which he needed to address. 

It was also noted he was in breach of a suspended sentence. 

She applied the Probation Act on the matters before Portlaoise court but said she would have to send him back to Naas Circuit Court on October 5 to deal the the breach of the suspended sentence. 

She directed that the €150 be paid to Laois Library.  

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media