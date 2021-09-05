Man climbed onto crane in drunken state in Laois town

A man climbed onto a crane in a drunken state, Portlaoise District Court heard last Thursday.

Sean Mulhall, 26, of 43 Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication and failing to comply with a Garda direction at Church Avenue, Portlaoise on August 13 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that at 12.45am at Church Avenue, Portlaoise two men entered a construction site and started to climb on a stationary crane.

Gardai arrived at the scene and found Mr Mulhall to be drunk and slurring his words.

Representing Mr Mulhall, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he was not working at present. He had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had a letter of apology.

He had consumed too much drink and had a limited recollection of the night.

He had €150 in court. He was 26-years of age. He had engaged in a foolish endeavour on the night.

He had a letter and his CV for the court. He was a good sportsman.

Judge Catherine Staines noted he had a very good leaving cert and he was a lifeguard.

She said he had a problem with alcohol which he needed to address.

It was also noted he was in breach of a suspended sentence.

She applied the Probation Act on the matters before Portlaoise court but said she would have to send him back to Naas Circuit Court on October 5 to deal the the breach of the suspended sentence.

She directed that the €150 be paid to Laois Library.