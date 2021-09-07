Man allegedly breached protection order on five occasions

A man who allegedly breached a protection order on five occasions was remanded in custody when he appeared at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last.

In Garda evidence, the court heard that he had been arrested that morning for allegedly breaching the protection order. Gardaí objected to bail.

The court was told he had allegedly breached the order on a number of dates in August.

The incidents allegedly involved turning up at the applicant’s house with a pitchfork and also putting up a post on facebook. The order barred communication by electronic means.

It was also alleged he sent abusive text messages to the applicant. It was also alleged he called the applicant and asked her to come out and fight with his partner.

Appearing for the man, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he was on methadone, and had handled the situation very badly.

He was on High Court bail for a matter in the Circuit Court. The purpose of the bail was to get into residential treatment. She said she had explained to him what a protection order was.

Judge Staines noted he had allegedly breached the barring order on five occasions

She remanded him in custody to Cloverhill, to appear back before Portlaoise court on September 7.