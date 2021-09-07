A man who stole eight cans of Fat Frog was given the benefit of the Probation Act, at Portlaoise District court on Thursday.
Before the court was Lee Dargan, 32, of 3 Harpur’s Lane, Portlaoise charged with stealing eight cans of the drink at SuperValu, Lyster Square on June 17 this year.
Sgt JJ Kirby noted the property was not recovered. Mr Dargan paid €20 into court in compensation.
Judge Staines applied the Probation Act.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.