'Clipped' cyclist with wing mirror of car

A woman was fined for careless driving at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last.
Appearing before the court was Ann Pender, 79, of Ashbrook Gardens, Mountrath Road, Portlaoise.
She was charged with careless driving at Clonad on September 26, 2020.
Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that on that date a cyclist had been hit by a car. Road conditions were good at the time. The injured party had received a gash to the head which required stitches.
Ms Pender was insured at the time.
Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said the cyclist was cycling on the right. There was a parked car on the hard shoulder which the cyclist went around. Ms Pender did not see him. Her wing mirror clipped the handle bar of the bike.
She had pleaded guilty early and co-operated in full.
A civil claim had been made.
Judge Staines noted the guilty plea and that she did not see the cyclist. She fined her €200.
