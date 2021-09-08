Man given benefit of doubt after breaching barring order

A man who breached an interim barring order hours after it was served on him was given the benefit of the doubt by Judge Catherine Staines at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.

The court was told he was arrested the morning of the court sitting.

The order was served on him the day before. The applicant for the order had stayed at the house of a friend for the night. When she returned home the following morning she found the man at the house.

Judge Staines asked him why he had gone back to the house. He replied that it was to sleep. He said he did not understand the order.

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said he had now provided an alternative address where he could be accommodated and this address had been verified by the Gardaí.

Judge Staines told the man she could put him in prison. However, she said she would give him the benefit of the doubt. She put the matter back to Tuesday, September 6 to make sure he was complying with the order.