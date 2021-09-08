Search

08/09/2021

Rolex watches and diamond rings feature in Gardaí appeal to jewellery owners

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

An Garda Síochána are making a public appeal to identify the owners of a substantial volume of jewellery (watches, rings, pendants) in their possession. 

Following a number of searches under warrant, by the Divisional Crime Task Force, a significant amount of jewellery pieces and watches, which are of significant value, are in the possession of Gardaí at Crumlin. 

Click the Next > arrow above the photo or 'Next Story' below to go to the next photo

Many of these items are most likely of immense personal sentiment to their owners and An Garda Síochána is seeking to re-unite this property.

During the searches a significant volume of precious stones, removed from original jewellery items, were also recovered.

A full list of these items can be viewed here

Members of the public seeking further information are advised to contact Crumlin Garda Station 01-6666200.  Their contact details will be taken, quoting the reference number(s) to item of jewellery, and a member of the investigation team will return contact with them.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media