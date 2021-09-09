Fined for careless driving

A driver who hit a pedestrian was fined at Portlaoise court last week.
Sarah Preston, 23, of 30 Cross of Newtown, Ballyroan was charged with careless driving at Downey’s Centre, Dublin Road, Portlaoise on September 21, 2020.
Sgt JJ Kirby said there was a road traffic accident. Two pedestrians were walking. The injured party was a child walking with her aunt.
Ms Preston exited and collided with the child. She had suffered torn ligaments and was on crutches for a number of weeks
Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that Ms Preston was exiting a busy garage at the time. The woman pedestrian had a small toddler with her. When Ms Preston moved out she caught the little person, because the child had trailed behind.
Ms Preston was very upset by the incident. She was insured at the time.
A civil claim had been made.
Judge Catherine Staines fined her €200.
