Probation report for woman stole from Laois Tesco

A Probation Report was requested for a woman charged with theft from a shop in Portlaoise, at last Thursday’s sitting of the local court.
Bernadette O’Leary, 37, of Apartment 19, Ardagh Lodge, Prospect Wood, Carlow was charged with stealing from Tesco in the Laois Shopping Centre on August 6 this year.
The court was told that the value of the goods was €58. Judge Staines noted that they were food and cosmetic items.
She asked for a Probation Report for December 2.
