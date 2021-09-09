Search

09/09/2021

Laois Judge praises the Peter McVerry Trust homeless charity

District Court Judge praises housing charity Peter McVerry Trust

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Peter McVerry Trust and its housing programme were praised by Judge Catherine Staines at Portlaoise court on Thursday last. 

She noted the excellent work the Trust was doing in the area of housing. 

She made her comments when a letter from the Trust was handed into court in the case of Niall Connolly of 45 Birches, Kilnacourt, Portarlington. 

Mr Connolly had been before the court on theft and public order charges. 

Judge Catherine Staines said she was delighted to see that Mr Connolly was doing well and had availed of the housing. 

She noted he had a long standing heroin addiction and it had been very difficult for him.  

She noted that he intended going into treatment. 

She adjourned the case to November 18 for an up to date report and to give him the chance to get into treatment. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media