Early halloween sting as fireworks seized by Laois Offaly gardaí

The fireworks which were seized
Laois Offaly Gardaí have seized fireworks, suspected drugs and weapons after a search.
The Divison released a statement after an operation on Thursday, September 9.
They said that a number of searches were carried out in the Edenderry area today as part of Operation Tara.
Gardaí say that during the searches, suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €1,700 was discovered.
Gardaí also also seized fireworks valued at €1,000 as well as weapons.
The guards added that two males were arrested with one male charged with drugs related offences.
