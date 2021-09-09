Laois Offaly Gardaí warn about online line scammers

Laois Offaly Gardaí have warned against another scam and issued some tips on how to avoid being stung.

The latest con job relates to loans offered online. Gardaí set out what's happening.

"We are continuing to receive reports from people who have fell victim to Advance Fee Fraud which relates to an on-line websites offering un-secured loans. This can effect both the private individual and those in the business world," said the Gardaí.

They continued: "There are a number of websites offering un-secured loans which target the more vulnerable. This is sometimes very attractive because it offers loans which are processed quickly and without fuss.

"The victim after applying online will receive a call or communication within a very short time (often minutes) informing them that their loan application has been approved and providing details of the amount of the loan and the monthly repayment.

"The victim is then asked to send a small amount of money to the lender in ADVANCE of the loan amount being issued. Different reasons are given for this ADVANCE FEE, for example as an up-front fee or to pay for Personal Protection Insurance on the loan amount. Unfortunately when this is done no loan monies are never issued and the ADVANCE FEE is lost," the say.

So what can you do to avoid being hit. The guards have the following tips.

• NEVER apply for a loan from an entity that is not authorised by the Central Bank

• ALWAYS check the official Central Bank website to see if the firm is authorised by the Central Bank. The register of authorised firms can be accessed at http://registers.centralbank.ie/

The gardaí urge poeple to be alert for such scams and never transfer money in this manner. More help at the link below.

https://www.fraudsmart.ie/.../advertis.../advance-fee-fraud/