Man gets suspended sentence for burglary at tattoo studio in Laois town

A man received a suspended sentence for burglary when he appeared before Portlaoise District court on Thursday last.

Andrew Conroy, 51, of 60 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise was charged with burglary on June 26 at 24 Church Street, Portlaoise, criminal damage to a door, and handling stolen property at Hynds Square

He pleaded guilty to the charge of burglary. The other matters were struck out.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 12.05am on the date in question Mr Conroy gained entry to a tattoo studio on Church Street via a rear door. The door was damaged. There was also damage to a safe.

A phone valued at €150 was taken, along with a laptop valued at €1,500 and €185 in cash.

There was CCTV footage. Mr Conroy was located in close proximity to the shop and made full admissions to the Gardaí.

The business had suffered some financial loss. The lock on the rear door had been broken and it cost €200 to fix.

The items that were taken had been recovered.

The court heard that Mr Conroy had a number of previous convictions.

Appearing for Mr Conroy, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he had endeavoured to make better use of his time. He had made full admissions and co-operated with the Gardai.

He had handed over the cash.

He is currently on 30mls of methadone and is now clean. Every now and again he makes a slip.

It was acknowledged that it was distressing to the owner of the premises.

He had €50 in court for the damaged door and had a letter of apology to the injured party.

His supports were his mother and sister.

Judge Bernadette Owens said she had noted the facts. She said that Mr Conroy was entitled to credit for his plea. In the context of his admissions to the Gardaí and his cooperation the injured party’s loss was a lot less than it might have been. The property had been recovered.

She noted Sgt Kirby’s comments that relatively he had not been troubling the court, given the backdrop that it had once been a regular feature of his life.

She sentenced him to three months, suspended for one year. She directed that he pay €150 in compensation for the door by November 30.