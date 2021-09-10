Man found carrying knife in Laois town

A man was found carrying a knife on a street in Portlaoise, the local court heard on Thursday last.

Jason Crean, 45, of 54 Lakeside Gardens, Kilminchy was charged with possession of a knife at Bellingham, Mountrath Road, Portlaoise on March 21, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on that date Gardai observed two men acting suspiciously on the Mountrath road, Portlaoise. A search revealed a folding knife on Jason Crean. He said it was for his own protection and he was cooperative.

Appearing for Mr Crean, solicitor Philip Meagher said he was a 45-year old man who had seven children.

He had had difficulty with substance abuse. As a result he had absented himself from Portlaoise and had gone to the west of Ireland where he worked on a farm.

That situation ended and he was rendered homeless. He came back to Portlaoise where he fell into old company and old ways. He had been using drugs and his difficulty arose from this.

He appreciated the dangers of carrying the knife and he had indicated he would never do it again.

He had now liaised with the Simon community and CADS and was taking positive steps. He was on 60 mls of methadone. He had not come to the attention of the court in recent times and hoped for an opportunity to continue with his progress.

Judge Bernadette Owens applied the Probation Act Section 1(2).