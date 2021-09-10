Search

10/09/2021

Man found carrying knife in Laois town

Man found carrying knife in Laois town

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man was found carrying a knife on a street in Portlaoise, the local court heard on Thursday last. 

Jason Crean, 45, of 54 Lakeside Gardens, Kilminchy was charged with possession of a knife at Bellingham, Mountrath Road, Portlaoise on March 21, 2020.  

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on that date Gardai observed two men acting suspiciously on the Mountrath road, Portlaoise. A search revealed a folding knife on Jason Crean. He said it was for his own protection and he was cooperative. 

Appearing for Mr Crean, solicitor Philip Meagher said he was a 45-year old man who had seven children. 

He had had difficulty with substance abuse. As a result he had absented himself from Portlaoise and had gone to the west of Ireland where he worked on a farm. 

That situation ended and he was rendered homeless. He came back to Portlaoise where he fell into old company and old ways. He had been using drugs and his difficulty arose from this. 

He appreciated the dangers of carrying the knife and he had indicated he would never do it again. 

He had now liaised with the Simon community and CADS and was taking positive steps. He was on 60 mls of methadone. He had not come to the attention of the court in recent times and hoped for an opportunity to continue with his progress. 

Judge Bernadette Owens applied the Probation Act Section 1(2). 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media