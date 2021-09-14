Search

14/09/2021

Laois man faces money laundering charge

Laois man faces money laundering charge

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man facing a money laundering charge will have his case heard in the district court, after jurisdiction was accepted by the court last Thursday.

Peter Graham of 56 Lime Street Avenue, Kilminchy is facing a money laundering charge at Permanent TSB, Main Street, Portlaoise on March 10, 2020.

In order to decide jurisdiction, Sgt JJ Kirby told the court it was alleged that on March 20, 2020 there was a targeted attack on the online banking of Portlaoise TSB customers with fraudulent texts.

One man had €3,415 taken from his account. A new payee had been added to his account.

It was alleged that the TSB account of Peter Graham had been used as a ‘mule’ account to launder the proceeds of fraudulent transactions.

It was alleged that Mr Graham had provided the bank account details to a third party.

Sgt Kirby said he was not the alleged mastermind but was allegedly aware of what was happening.

Judge Bernadette Owens said she accepted jurisdiction. The case was adjourned to November 4.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media