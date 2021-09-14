Laois man faces money laundering charge

A man facing a money laundering charge will have his case heard in the district court, after jurisdiction was accepted by the court last Thursday.

Peter Graham of 56 Lime Street Avenue, Kilminchy is facing a money laundering charge at Permanent TSB, Main Street, Portlaoise on March 10, 2020.

In order to decide jurisdiction, Sgt JJ Kirby told the court it was alleged that on March 20, 2020 there was a targeted attack on the online banking of Portlaoise TSB customers with fraudulent texts.

One man had €3,415 taken from his account. A new payee had been added to his account.

It was alleged that the TSB account of Peter Graham had been used as a ‘mule’ account to launder the proceeds of fraudulent transactions.

It was alleged that Mr Graham had provided the bank account details to a third party.

Sgt Kirby said he was not the alleged mastermind but was allegedly aware of what was happening.

Judge Bernadette Owens said she accepted jurisdiction. The case was adjourned to November 4.