Laois man on drugs charges to have case heard in district court 

A man facing a number of drug charges will have his case heard in the district court after a judge accepted jurisdiction last Thursday.
Michael Fitzpatrick, 22, of 6 Park Lane, Portarlington is charged with possession and possession for sale or supply at his address on March 19, 2021, and possession and possession for sale or supply at the Link Road, Portarlington on March 19 and failure to comply with a Garda direction.
To assess jurisdiction, Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to Judge Bernadette Owens that at 5.15pm on the Link Road Garda Coffey allegedly saw a man acting suspiciously. He searched him and allegedly found €80 worth of cannabis.
Later, the Garda secured a warrant to search Mr Fitzpatrick’s apartment in which it was alleged that €3,680 worth of cannabis was found.
Judge Owens said she accepted jurisdiction.
Appearing for Mr Fitzpatrick, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald sought disclosure.
He was remanded on continuing bail to October 7.
More News
Pictured left to right back row , Sally McEllistrim , Get It Across PR and Communications, Joe, Georgina Carey, John Carey and David Maher all from SOLAS ..front row RTE’S ,Mary Fanning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.