Lorry driver hit railway bridge in Laois town

Lorry driver hit railway bridge
A lorry driver hit the railway bridge, Portlaoise court heard last week.
Robert Lowndes, 45, of 44 Pattison Estate, Mountmellick pleaded guilty to careless driving at the Mountmellick road, Portlaoise on December 30, 2019.
Sgt JJ Kirby outlined that he was driving an articulated truck on Coote Street in Portlaoise when he hit the railway bridge. He had no previous convictions.
Defending, Suzanne Dooner BL said he was a lorry driver with an unblemished record. He had a crane on the back of his lorry and the hydraulics were not working. The crane struck the bridge. He had fractured his elbow.
He pulled in shortly after the incident and returned to the scene.
There was no significant damage to the bridge.
He was fined €450 for careless driving.
