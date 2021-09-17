Search

17/09/2021

Laois woman had two stolen plant boxes

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A woman was found with two stolen plant boxes on her property, Portlaoise court heard last week.

Fiona O’Callaghan, 43, of 30 Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills, Portlaoise was charged with possession of two black square planting boxes and trees at 83 Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills on October 24, 2019.

She pleaded guilty. 

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that on December 12, 2019 at Buttercup Avenue a warrant was executed during which two flower pots were recovered on the property of Fiona O’Callaghan. 

She had got them from her partner who was now deceased and she did not know they were stolen. 

Defence solicitor Philip Meagher said that Ms O’Callaghan was a single mother who had had a difficult life with substance abuse 

She had been living with a gentleman who was addicted to drugs who had since died. He had procured these items and brought them back home. She was unsure of their provenance.

She was engaging with all the services and doing her best. 

She apologised and she should have been more careful. 

Judge Bernadette Owens applied Section 1(2) of the Probation Act. 

