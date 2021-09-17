Man in alleged bomb hoax against Minister for Justice sent for Circuit Court trial  

A man who allegedly made a bomb hoax against the Minister for Justice was sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court last Thursday.
Michael Murray, 49, of the Midlands Prison Portlaoise is charged with making a false report or statement giving rise to an apprehension for safety of persons or property contrary to Section 12 of the Criminal Law Act 1976.
Garda Keith Hartnett gave evidence of serving the Book of Evidence.
Mr Murray was sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court sitting in Tullamore on October 26.
Bail was not sought and he was remanded in custody to the Midlands Prison.
Legal aid was granted to Barry Fitzgerald.
One junior counsel was initially assigned. Mr Fitzgerald sought a senior counsel, noting that the offence related to an alleged bomb hoax against the Minister for Justice.
Judge Staines granted the request.
