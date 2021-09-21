Search

21/09/2021

Laois driver with 'appalling road record' was 'oblivious' to disqualification

Laois driver with 'appalling road record' was 'oblivious' to disqualification

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man with ''an appalling road traffic record’’ received a four year disqualification for no insurance at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last. 

Karl Dunne, 37, of 28 Cullenbeg Park, Mountmellick was charged with no licence and no insurance at Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick on March 31, 2020 and possession of cannabis at his address on April 3, 2021. 

He pleaded guilty. 

The court heard that Mr Dunne had previous convictions for no insurance. He had driven two and a half weeks after being disqualified. 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald acknowledged he had an appalling road record. He had been oblivious to the disqualification. 

He had a bad cannabis addiction but was engaging with local services. 

On the drugs charge he was fined €80.

For no insurance he was fined €200 and disqualified for four years. 

Judge Staines noted it was his four conviction for no insurance. 

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media