Laois driver with 'appalling road record' was 'oblivious' to disqualification

A man with ''an appalling road traffic record’’ received a four year disqualification for no insurance at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last.
Karl Dunne, 37, of 28 Cullenbeg Park, Mountmellick was charged with no licence and no insurance at Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick on March 31, 2020 and possession of cannabis at his address on April 3, 2021.
He pleaded guilty.
The court heard that Mr Dunne had previous convictions for no insurance. He had driven two and a half weeks after being disqualified.
Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald acknowledged he had an appalling road record. He had been oblivious to the disqualification.
He had a bad cannabis addiction but was engaging with local services.
On the drugs charge he was fined €80.
For no insurance he was fined €200 and disqualified for four years.
Judge Staines noted it was his four conviction for no insurance.
Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal.
