Man appears in court on alleged charges of rape and sexual assault at an address in Laois

A man facing charges of alleged sexual assault and rape at an address in Laois has had his case adjourned to November 18 to allow for the preparation of a book of evidence.
The offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between May 1 to September 2016. Reporting restrictions were imposed.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.