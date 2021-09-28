Search

28/09/2021

Man got drunk in first time in pub after Covid

Man got drunk in first time in pub after Covid

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Got drunk in first time in a pub after Covid 

 

A man had gotten drunk after his first time in a pub after Covid, he told Portlaoise District Court last Thursday. 

James Clancy, 39, of 2 Hillview, Mountrath Road, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on the Mountrath Road on August 15 this year. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on August 15 at the Top Square at 6.15pm Gardai received a report of a man falling out onto the road into traffic. 

When they attended the scene he became abusive. He was taken to the Garda station and when he sobered up he was not too bad. 

Mr Clancy told Judge Catherine Staines it was his first time in a pub after Covid and he had gotten drunk. He apologised to the Gardaí involved. 

He was fined €150.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media