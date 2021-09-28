Search

28/09/2021

Dog which 'savagely attacked two cats' in Laois town was rehomed responsibly, court told

Dog which 'savagely attacked two cats' in Laois town was rehomed responsibly, court told

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A dog had been rehomed with a responsible owner, Judge Catherine Staines was told at Portlaoise court on Thursday. 

The issue arose in the case of James Greene, 41, of 71 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise who was charged with having an uncontrolled dog at Rossvale Court, Portlaoise on August 31 2020. 

He had €400 in compensation and had had the dog rehomed. 

Judge Catherine Staines noted the dog had savagely attacked two cats. 

She said the new owner needed to be aware of what the dog is capable of. She asked that the new owner be contacted. 

Later the Judge was told by Gardaí that they had spoken to the new owner who was a responsible dog trainer. He was aware of the dog’s history. 

Judge Staines noted that Mr Greene had paid full compensation and had rehomed the dog with a responsible owner. 

She applied the Probation Act.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media