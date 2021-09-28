Dog which 'savagely attacked two cats' in Laois town was rehomed responsibly, court told

A dog had been rehomed with a responsible owner, Judge Catherine Staines was told at Portlaoise court on Thursday.
The issue arose in the case of James Greene, 41, of 71 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise who was charged with having an uncontrolled dog at Rossvale Court, Portlaoise on August 31 2020.
He had €400 in compensation and had had the dog rehomed.
Judge Catherine Staines noted the dog had savagely attacked two cats.
She said the new owner needed to be aware of what the dog is capable of. She asked that the new owner be contacted.
Later the Judge was told by Gardaí that they had spoken to the new owner who was a responsible dog trainer. He was aware of the dog’s history.
Judge Staines noted that Mr Greene had paid full compensation and had rehomed the dog with a responsible owner.
She applied the Probation Act.
