30/09/2021

Man gets suspended sentence for assault

Man gets suspended sentence for assault

A man received a suspended sentence on two charges of assault, at Portlaoise District Court recently. 

Padraig O’Connell, 35, of Coolier, Monasterevin was charged with assault at Portarlington Leisure Centre on February 21, 2020, and assault at Togher Road, Monasterevin on May 19, 2020. 

Appearing for Mr O’Connell, solicitor Philip Meagher said that the injured parties did not want to make statements. Mr O’Connell wished to apologise to both men. Both incidents were unprovoked and he was sorry and ashamed over it. 

At the time he was homeless and was suffering from depression and anxiety. He had now secured accommodation. He was on a regime of medication. 

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a six month prison sentence, suspended for one year, on condition he abstain from alcohol. She directed that €500 be paid to each man from the court poor box. 

