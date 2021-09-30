Search

30/09/2021

Three months in prison for Laois motorist with 'very poor road record'

Three months in prison for Laois motorist with 'very poor road record'

A man was sentenced to three months in prison for driving offences at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last. 

Arkadiusz Wilk, 37, of 23 Rushall, Shannon Road, Mountrath was charged with no insurance and no driving licence on May 25 this year at Dysart Beag, Mountrath. He was also charged with no licence and no insurance at Mighty Molls, Mountrath on August 18 this year. 

Judge Staines noted that in an earlier court appearance he had received community service for no insurance, and he had now driven again. 

Appearing for Mr Wilk, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald acknowledged his recent road record was very poor. 

Judge Staines noted he had four convictions for no insurance. He had been disqualified for six years in March of this year. 

He had driven in May and August. 

On August 18 he drove again. Mr Fitzgerald said that on this occasion he had been moving another person’s car at the back of a petrol station. He said that Mr Wilk said he had received no phone calls from the Probation Service. 

He was the author of his own misfortune. 

Judge Staines he had been given the opportunity of community service and did not do it. 

He could have contacted the probation services. 

She sentenced him to three months in prison and disqualified him for eight years for the August offence. For the May matter she disqualified him for eight years. 

