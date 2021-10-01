Irish citizens 'left to rot in the street', native man of Éire tells district court in Laois

A man told Portlaoise District Court recently that citizens of this country are left to rot in the street.

Christopher (Chris) Cussen, 48, of Ballymacoonugue, The Ballagh, Enniscorthy was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of a knife at the Dublin Road, Portlaoise on April 22 this year.

Mr Cussen said that the knife was his, as was the cannabis.

Mr Cussen said he was a rural man. He wanted to hand in a statement to Judge Staines which he said was ‘’a statement of truth and fact.’’

He also said he did not consent to being called a citizen of Ireland but he was ‘’a native man of Eire.’’

‘’Citizens of this country are left to rot in the street,’’ he stated to the court.

Judge Staines adjourned the matter to January 18 for hearing.

Mr Cussen said he was representing himself.