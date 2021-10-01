Search

01/10/2021

Irish citizens 'left to rot in the street', native man of Éire tells district court in Laois

Irish citizens 'left to rot in the street', native man of Éire tells district court in Laois

Portlaoise courthouse

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man told Portlaoise District Court recently that citizens of this country are left to rot in the street. 

Christopher (Chris) Cussen, 48, of Ballymacoonugue, The Ballagh, Enniscorthy was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of a knife at the Dublin Road, Portlaoise on April 22 this year. 

Mr Cussen said that the knife was his, as was the cannabis. 

Mr Cussen said he was a rural man. He wanted to hand in a statement to Judge Staines which he said was ‘’a statement of truth and fact.’’

He also said he did not consent to being called a citizen of Ireland but he was ‘’a native man of Eire.’’

‘’Citizens of this country are left to rot in the street,’’ he stated to the court. 

Judge Staines adjourned the matter to January 18 for hearing. 

Mr Cussen said he was representing himself.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media