District Court Judge refuses jurisdiction in alleged assault case in Laois

Judge Catherine Staines
Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction in an alleged assault case that came before Portlaoise District Court recently.
David Delaney, 24, of 17 Church Street, Portlaoise is charged with assault causing harm at 24 Colliers Court, Portlaoise on July 3 this year.
Outlining the case to decide jurisdiction Sgt JJ Kirby said it was alleged that Mr Delaney struck a person on July 3 and the person had suffered a fractured jaw.
Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction. The matter was adjourned to November 18 for preparation of a Book of Evidence.
Portlaoise councillors on their tour of Portlaoise Leisure Centre with new manager Sean Quirke and Laois County Council staff
Jade Chawke & baby Charlie at the Portlaoise Parish Centre where they helped launch the Healthy Ireland- We're Breastfeeding Friendly Laois supported by Laois County Council. Pic: Denis Byrne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.