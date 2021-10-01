Judge tells Laois man he 'should be able to do something with his life'

A man was told he should be able to do something with his life at Portlaoise District Court recently.

Francis Tuohy, 20, of Dysart Beag, Mountrath was charged with using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at his address on July 24 this year and failing to comply with a Garda direction.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Gardai attended at Dysart Beag at 6.10pm on the date in question. The man became very aggressive.

He was directed to leave but continued to be aggressive. He had to be arrested. He eventually calmed down.

Defence solicitor, Josephine Fitzpatrick said the incident happened outside Mr Tuohy’s home in a housing estate. He and his girlfriend had been living with his mother. An argument occurred and it spilled out onto the street.

The family had had a very difficult time and he had not completed his junior cert.

He pleaded guilty. He was currently separated and was giving €50 to his young child.

Judge Staines noted he needed some assistance to deal with his alcohol addiction.

She adjourned the matter to December 2 for a report. She told him he was a young man who should be able to do something with his life. Drink was not the answer.

She said she wanted to see an excellent report on December 2.