Search

01/10/2021

Judge tells Laois man he 'should be able to do something with his life'

Judge tells Laois man he 'should be able to do something with his life'

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man was told he should be able to do something with his life at Portlaoise District Court recently. 

Francis Tuohy, 20, of Dysart Beag, Mountrath was charged with using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at his address on July 24 this year and failing to comply with a Garda direction. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Gardai attended at Dysart Beag at 6.10pm on the date in question. The man became very aggressive. 

He was directed to leave but continued to be aggressive. He had to be arrested. He eventually calmed down. 

Defence solicitor, Josephine Fitzpatrick said the incident happened outside Mr Tuohy’s home in a housing estate. He and his girlfriend had been living with his mother. An argument occurred and it spilled out onto the street. 

The family had had a very difficult time and he had not completed his junior cert. 

He pleaded guilty. He was currently separated and was giving €50 to his young child. 

Judge Staines noted he needed some assistance to deal with his alcohol addiction. 

She adjourned the matter to December 2 for a report. She told him he was a young man who should be able to do something with his life. Drink was not the answer. 

She said she wanted to see an excellent report on December 2.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media