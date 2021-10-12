Garda update on Child Rescue Ireland alert - arrests made

An Garda Síochána issued alert on Tuesday, October 12
The Gardaí have announced the Child Rescue Ireland Alert (CRI) for a toddler who was taken from a childcare facility in Mayo has now been stood down.
A statement issued just before 10pm on Tuesday, October 12 said that Aoife Haynes Murphy has been located safe and well in the Dublin area.
However, the gardaí added that two adults, a man and a woman aged in their 30s, have been arrested for an offence contrary to Section 15 Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.
Gardaí said they not providing any further information other than that the pair were detained at a Garda Station in Dublin.
A Garda HQ statement thanked the public, media and other agencies for assistance provided during this alert.
