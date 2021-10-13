Jail for Abbeyleix powerwasher theft for robber who did't take the chance given by Judge

A man who stole a power washer from filling station in Laois has been jailed after Portlaoise District Court heard he hadn’t engaged fully with the Restorative Justice process.

Shane Cawley (26) with an address at 3 Shackleton View, Lucan was charged with theft of a power washer from Glenbawn Filling Station, Abbeyleix on September 8, 2019. The court heard the item was valued at €1,800.

Defence counsel Suzanne Dooner said the defendant was not in a position to pay €300 compensation at the moment, but had recently found a job and will be a position to do so.

The court heard the victim is frustrated at items being taken from his property, and does not want the defendant to come near the property again.

Judge Catherine Staines said she had given the defendant an opportunity. “Clearly, he has not engaged,” she said, with the opportunity he had been given under the Restorative Justice process.

At one point when the defendant was contacted by phone, he said he would not be attending court and wouldn’t be engaging with the Restorative Justice process again.

Ms Dooner said the defendant had no recollection of that call, but had addiction difficulties at the time. He had been spending his social welfare payments on drugs, she said.

“These are serious matters,” Judge Staines said.

She said that as he had not taken the opportunity given to him, he “has to face the consequences”.

A six months’ prison sentence was imposed on the defendant, with recognisances fixed in the event of an appeal.