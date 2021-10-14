Drunk carer told Laois garda to f-off

Portlaoise Courthouse
A full-time carer in his sixties ended up being arrested after he told a garda to “f**k off”.
James Murphy (62) with an address at 45 Marian Avenue, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication and using threatening, abusive, insulting words in a public place at Lyster Square on June 12 last.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court the defendant was “heavily intoxicated and unsteady on his feet”. He told the garda to “f**k off and had to be arrested,” Sgt Kirby said.
Defence solicitor Philip Meagher said the defendant is a full-time carer for his fiancée.
During the course of the day the defendant had gone to the pub “to celebrate an event with a friend and had far too much to drink”.
He is “very ashamed” of his actions, and wrote a letter of apology to the garda involved, Mr Meagher said.
The case was adjourned to November 25 to allow the defendant time to come up with a €200 contribution to the Garda Benevolent Fund.
