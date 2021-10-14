Search

14/10/2021

Angry man arrested leaving Portlaoise Garda Station

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

A man who became angry on leaving Portlaoise Garda Station had to be arrested after he failed to leave the scene. 

Shane Newman, with an address at Walshtown, Newbridge, Co Kildare was charged with three public order offences at Portlaoise Garda Station on August 8 last. 

The court heard the defendant became abusive to gardai and refused to leave the area.

“He was aggressive and drunk,” Sgt JJ Kirby told the recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court. 

The defendant works as an engineer, defence solicitor Philip Meagher told the court.

“He had a lot of drink taken and was brought to Portlaoise Garda Station,” he said. 

The defendant had become upset when he was leaving as he felt he had been arrested in the wrong earlier, as he had been attacked. The defendant accepted that his actions were wrong and he should have left. 

The case was dismissed after the defendant made a €300 contribution to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

Judge Catherine Staines told the defendant he will need to get his alcohol issues addressed. 

