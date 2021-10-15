Search

15/10/2021

Man and woman in Portlaoise court after Laois garda raid

Portlaoise woman charged with violent disorder outside the court

Portlaoise Courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man and a woman appeared before court this week to face charges following the seizure of drugs valued at €21,000 in Mountmellick recently.

At the recent sitting of Portlaoise district court were Roxanne Cawley (28) and Tony Cawley (29), 1 Derrycloney, Mountmellick who were both charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine for sale or supply and with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply on October 12 last at 1 Derrycloney, Mountmellick.

Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction in the case, meaning it will be heard before Portlaoise Circuit Court, where higher penalties apply.

The case was adjourned to January 20 next, to allow a book of evidence to be prepared.

Free legal aid was assigned to defence solicitor Philip Meagher.

