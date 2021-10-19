Search

19/10/2021

Stole six bottles of whiskey from Dunnes Stores in Laois

portlaoise

The Kyle Centre Portlaoise

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A man stole whiskey worth €420 from a supermarket in Portlaoise, the recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court heard.

Laurentiu Rotaru, 9 Church View Avenue, Blanchardstown, Dublin was charged with the theft of 6 bottles of whiskey, valued at €420 at Dunnes Stores, Kyle Shopping Centre, Portlaoise on August 14 last.

The defendant was out of work at the time. He has twin children in Romania, whose mother has passed away. The defendant sends money home to support them. MORE BELOW LINK

'No excuse' - man damaged kitchen and urinated in Portlaoise Garda Station

He is working again and earns about €400 per week.

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client was very worried about the case and did not offer an earlier plea of guilt, as he thought he might go to jail.

The case was adjourned to January 6, to allow him to bring compensation to court.

Read also: MORE CRIME AND COURT

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media