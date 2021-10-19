Stole six bottles of whiskey from Dunnes Stores in Laois

The Kyle Centre Portlaoise
A man stole whiskey worth €420 from a supermarket in Portlaoise, the recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court heard.
Laurentiu Rotaru, 9 Church View Avenue, Blanchardstown, Dublin was charged with the theft of 6 bottles of whiskey, valued at €420 at Dunnes Stores, Kyle Shopping Centre, Portlaoise on August 14 last.
The defendant was out of work at the time. He has twin children in Romania, whose mother has passed away. The defendant sends money home to support them. MORE BELOW LINK
He is working again and earns about €400 per week.
Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client was very worried about the case and did not offer an earlier plea of guilt, as he thought he might go to jail.
The case was adjourned to January 6, to allow him to bring compensation to court.
