21/10/2021

Husband wife dispute ends up in Laois court

portlaoise

Portlaoise Courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

An argument between a husband and wife ended with the man facing a public order charge at the recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Pawel Konarzewski (44), Drogheda St, Monasterevin was charged with a public order offence at Fitzpatrick’s, Dublin Road, Monasterevin on July 14 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that gardai received a report of a couple arguing on the forecourt of the premises.
When gardai arrived, they found the defendant to be unsteady on his feet and he was walking in and out of traffic. He was arrested after he failed to leave the scene.

The court heard the defendant had four previous convictions, which included previous public order offences.
Defence counsel Suzanne Dooner said the Polish national has been living in Ireland for 17 years, and he has one adult son.

She requested assistance from the Probation Service to help the defendant deal with his alcohol issue.
However, Judge Catherine Staines said he could find support services which are available, without going through the probation service.

The defendant told the court that both he and his wife have difficulties with alcohol. He said they want to go to therapy. “I am very sorry about what happened,” he said.

The case was adjourned to allow the defendant time to bring €200 to court.

“If you come back before the court on public order charges you will go to prison,” Judge Stanes warned the defendant.

