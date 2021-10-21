Laois judge sentences three time drink driver caught in Portlaoise

Drink driver caught twice before
A woman with previous driving disqualifications received a third one and narrowly avoided jail for drink driving when she appeared before the recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court.
Stephanie Scott, 1 Woodgrove Mews, Ballyfin Road, Portlaoise was charged with drink driving at Kylekiproe on July 1 last.
A breath sample gave a reading of 32 milligrams of alcohol concentration.
Defence counsel Suzanne Dooner said her client has now put things in order and attended treatment for her alcohol addiction.
“She seems to be on the right road. She has a very strong support network around her,” she said.
Judge Catherine Staines noted the reading was low, but still over the limit.
She imposed a six months’ sentence in Dochas Prison on the defendant, but suspended this for one year. The defendant was also disqualified from driving for six years.
From left, Darren Bailey, a machinery specialist from Co Laois; master mechanic Tylor Cartin, from Co Derry, and restoration guru Stephen Lennon from Co Down
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.