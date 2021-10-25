Prison for Laois man who committed number of offences on suspended sentence

A man committed a number of offences whilst on a suspended sentence, Portlaoise District Court heard on Thursday.

Lukasz Puk, 39, of 29 Carmody Way, Fairgreen, Portlaoise was charged with handling stolen property on August 13, 2021 at his address. The property consisted of an assortment of tools including a power washer, circular saw, wall chaser, screwdrivers, hammer, foot pump, angle grinder, battery chargers, a bag of tools, grass shearer, a can opener and a bolt cutter.

He was charged with stealing a bag of tools to the value of €800 at Portlaoise Shopping Centre on July 9 this year.

On September 5 this year he was charged with stealing two packs of Linden Village cider worth €12 at Tesco, Portlaoise.

He was charged with intoxication at Carmody Way on December 22, 2020 and intoxication at Carmody Way on December 17, 2020.

He was charged with stealing a bottle of Jameson worth €27.99 and four cans of Linden Village cider valued at €6 at Tesco, Portlaoise on August 30, 2021.

Sgt JJ Kirby said that the whiskey and cider had not been recovered.

All the tools had been recovered.

Judge Catherine Staines noted he had received a three month suspended sentence on July 6 this year. He had committed a number of offences since then.

Defence solicitor, Barry Fitzgerald acknowledged it was a bleak picture. Mr Puk struggled with alcohol and cannabis. He had compensation in court.

He had been engaging with the Probation Services and Merchants Quay. A Probation Report was imminent.

On the August 13 matter of handling stolen property Mr Fitzgerald said that Mr Puk indicated he had found them.

Mr Fitzgerald told the court that Mr Puk was now fit to do community service.

There were some safeguards in place. He had €100 for Tesco.

Judge Catherine Staines said she had given him a chance. He had committed four other offences on a suspended sentence, one of which was handling stolen property.

She activated the previous three month suspended sentence and also sentenced him to three months in prison for handling stolen property.