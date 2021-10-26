Car flipped over in Laois town after driver fell asleep at wheel

A man fell asleep at the steering wheel, with the result that his car flipped over and hit two parked cars, Portlaoise District Court was told on Thursday last.

Francis Mullen, 27, of Ballymaddock, Stradbally was charged with dangerous driving, no insurance, failure to produce insurance and failure to produce an NCT at Main Street, Durrow on June 30 this year.

The dangerous driving charge was reduced to careless driving.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 5.45am at Main Street, Durrow Mr Mullen lost control of his car and hit two parked cars. His car flipped over and ended up on its roof.

One of the cars hit had been written off to the value of €1,900, of which €1,600 had been recouped on insurance.

The damage to the other car was unknown.

Sgt Kirby also noted that he was unaccompanied on a driver learner permit.

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that Mr Mullen was now 27. This incident happened early in the morning when he was on his way to work in Abbeyleix. He had been travelling from Kilkenny. He fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident.

He had fessed up and cooperated fully with the Gardaí. He had apologised to the injured parties.

On the no insurance matter, his other vehicle had broken down and he had driven this one.

For no insurance, he was fined €200 and disqualified for two years. For careless driving he was fined €100 and for no NCT he was also fined €100. He was told to pay compensation of €300 to one injured party.