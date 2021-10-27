Search

Laois man was intoxicated in street

Laois man was intoxicated in street

Man was intoxicated 

A man was intoxicated and shouting and roaring, prompting a call to the Gardaí, Portlaoise District court heard on Thursday. 

Jason Carroll, 32, of 45 Kilmalogue Park, Portarlington was charged with intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at m on November 15, 2020

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Gardaí were called to a scene at 3.20am. He had a can of Dutch Gold, was shouting and roaring and had urinated in his pants. When he sobered up he was not too bad, Sgt Kirby said. 

Appearing for Mr Carroll, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he had struggled with drink. He had been in custody since last April and was now on remand on a Circuit Court matter. This offence occurred prior to him going into custody. 

Noting that this happened about a year ago, and he had been in prison for eight months Judge Catherine Staines applied Section 1(2) of the Probation Act.

