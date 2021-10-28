Search

28/10/2021

Attempted to get into cars in Laois town

Attempted to get into cars in Laois town

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man attempted to get into a number of cars, Portlaoise District Court heard on Thursday last. 

Thomas Hickey, 40, of 22 Newpark, Mountmellick was charged with trespass and getting into a car at an address in Mountmellick on March 11 this year. He was also charged with trespass and getting into a stationary car at a another address in Mountmellick on the same date. 

He also faced a charge of attempting to get into a car at at an address in Mountmellick on March 17 this year. 

Mr Hickey pleaded guilty .

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on March 11 at 5am €7 had been taken from a woman’s vehicle. The car had been unlocked. 

Mr Hickey was arrested for other offences later and made full admissions. He had been trying other cars. 

Judge Catherine Staines read a Probation Report before the court. She noted that he had been homeless and living on the streets for a period. He was a former heroin and alcohol addict. He had stable accommodation now and was drug and alcohol free. He had cooperated with the Probation Services. The Probation Services suggested he would benefit from probation. 

Defence solicitor, Barry Fitzgerald said that Mr Hickey was now stable on methadone. He was also engaging with Merchants Quay. He had sobered up and was dealing with his heroin issues. 

Judge Catherine Staines said it was important for Mr Hickey to continue to receive methadone. 

She placed him on probation for 12 months, and warned him of the consequences of any breach. 

She asked that €100 be paid to the woman who had €7 taken from her car. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media