Attempted to get into cars in Laois town

A man attempted to get into a number of cars, Portlaoise District Court heard on Thursday last.

Thomas Hickey, 40, of 22 Newpark, Mountmellick was charged with trespass and getting into a car at an address in Mountmellick on March 11 this year. He was also charged with trespass and getting into a stationary car at a another address in Mountmellick on the same date.

He also faced a charge of attempting to get into a car at at an address in Mountmellick on March 17 this year.

Mr Hickey pleaded guilty .

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on March 11 at 5am €7 had been taken from a woman’s vehicle. The car had been unlocked.

Mr Hickey was arrested for other offences later and made full admissions. He had been trying other cars.

Judge Catherine Staines read a Probation Report before the court. She noted that he had been homeless and living on the streets for a period. He was a former heroin and alcohol addict. He had stable accommodation now and was drug and alcohol free. He had cooperated with the Probation Services. The Probation Services suggested he would benefit from probation.

Defence solicitor, Barry Fitzgerald said that Mr Hickey was now stable on methadone. He was also engaging with Merchants Quay. He had sobered up and was dealing with his heroin issues.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was important for Mr Hickey to continue to receive methadone.

She placed him on probation for 12 months, and warned him of the consequences of any breach.

She asked that €100 be paid to the woman who had €7 taken from her car.