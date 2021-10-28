Laois man added Xanax to prescription

A man presented a false prescription to a pharmacy in Portlaoise, the District Court heard on Thursday last.
James Jordan, 31, of 6 St. Kieran’s, School Road, Errill was charged with obtaining non-prescription Xanax with the intent of making gain by altering a prescription at Laois Pharmacy, Lyster Square on September 29 this year.
Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that a prescription was presented at the pharmacy on the date in question. It was suspected to be false. A check with the doctor confirmed it to be false.
Defence solicitor, Philip Meagher said that Mr Jordan was remand in custody on this matter and others. He was not working. He was addicted to pills and alcohol and had added Xanax to the prescription. He had completely detoxed.
Judge Catherine Staines sentenced him to one month in the Midlands Prison.
