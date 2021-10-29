Brought drugs into Electric Picnic to share with friends

A man brought drugs into the Electric Picnic to share with friends, Portlaoise District Court was told last week.

Liam Hubbock, 22, of 1114 Kilkea, Castledermot, Kildare was charged with possession and possession for sale or supply of 125 MDMA tablets at the Electric Picnic on September 30, 2019.

The court heard that the tablets were found during a random search at the Electric Picnic in 2019. Mr Hubbock said he was sharing them with friends.

Appearing for Mr Hubbock, solicitor Philip Meagher said he had foolishly agreed to bring the drugs in. The extent of the supply was to the immediate group of his friends.

He had developed a habit and was hanging around with a certain crowd whom he had since broken with.

He had now re-engaged with sports and fishing, and was doing additional training at an IT.

Judge Staines asked him to pay €500 into court and applied Section 1(1) of the Probation Act.