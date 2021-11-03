Search

03/11/2021

Laois man in court on theft and public order charges

Laois man in court on theft and public order charges

A man appeared at Portlaoise district court last Thursday facing a number of theft and public order charges. 

Lee Dargan, 32, of 3 The Cottage, Harpurs Lane, Portlaoise was charged with theft from Tesco, Portlaoise on August 11 this year, theft from Lidl Portlaoise on September 1 and intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Lyster Square Portlaoise on September 9.  

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that on September 9 this year at 4.30pm at Lyster Square Mr Dargan was extremely intoxicated, unsteady on his feet and was abusive. Members of the public were present at the time. 

On September 1 this year at 3pm two packets of alcohol were put in a bag at Lidl Portlaoise  and Mr Dargan left the shop without paying for them. The value of the alcohol was €19.98. It was not recovered. 

At Tesco Portlaoise on August 11 he took alcohol to the value of €33.30. It was not recovered. There was CCTV footage of the incident. 

Appearing for Mr Dargan, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said his position had deteriorated. 

He was taking unprescribed medication for anxiety and depression and was also drinking. It was a poor concoction, Ms Fitzpatrick acknowledged, and had led to these offences.

He had since been admitted to A & E and had suffered seizures. 

He had €50 in court for compensation. 

Ms Fitzpatrick said he was 32-years of age and was attending a clinic and engaging with the psychiatric services. Hee was currently medicated. 

Judge Catherine Staines sought a Restorative Justice report for January 20 next.

