03/11/2021

Women have to feel safe around Portlaoise, Judge tells man

Women have to feel safe around the town of Portlaoise, a Judge told a man before her at Portlaoise district court on Thursday last. 

Thomas Lynch, 28 Jessop Street, Portlaoise was charged with assault at Bull Lane, Portlaoise on March 16 this year.  

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on March 16 this year at 12.15pm at Bull Lane, Portlaoise a woman left SuperValu and was walking down Bull Lane. She was approached by Mr Lynch who grabbed her arm and shouted hello to her. 

She refused to engage with him and it was an upsetting experience for her. 

Sgt Kirby said that Mr Lynch had no previous convictions, but he had received an adult caution. 

Defence Solicitor Philip Meaghe said that Mr Lynch lived on his own and had no dependents. He was presently employed as a cleaner with a local company. He was a vulnerable individual. 

Mr Meagher said that at the time of the incident there was a lot of work taking place on Bull Lane. It had been closed off and pedestrians had been cordoned off into one laneway and were in close proximity to each other. 

Mr Lynch had been walking towards SuperValu. He knew the woman casually and said hello to her. When she did not reply he reached out his hand and grabbed her elbow and shouted hello. There was nothing sinister about it. Mr Meagher noted that Mr Lynch admitted he had caused her fright. 

He apologised and had a letter of apology. He also had €100 in court. 

Mr Meaghe said that Mr Lynch was very well known around town and had a vivacious personality. 

A victim impact report was before the court. Judge Catherine Staines noted the incident had had a serious impact on the lady in question. She was extremely nervous and anxious. 

She sentenced him to six months in the Midlands Prison, suspended for one year on condition he have no contact with the injured party 

Women have to feel safe around Portlaoise, the judge stated. 

She also ordered that €500 from the court poor box be given to the woman. 

