Man damaged Garda vehicle after his arrest in Laois town

A man caused damage to a Garda van when he was arrested for his own safety, Portlaoise district court heard on Thursday.

Patrick McGinley, 47, of Barrow Way, Spa Street, Portarlington was charged with criminal damage to a Garda car at Spa Street on October 3 this year, and intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Spa Street on October 2.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that after midnight on October 3 at Spa Street a man was highly intoxicated. He was arrested for his own safety.

He became very aggressive and was shouting abuse at his partner. When he was placed in the Garda van he started kicking the seat and door. The hinges of the door were damaged with the result the door could no longer close. The cost of the damage was €1,000.

It was noted he was on a suspended sentence from Dundalk district court.

Appearing for Mr McGinley, solicitor Philip Meagher said the offence was sad for him, coming after a long series of previous offences. He had taken steps to remedy these issues. He had undertaken an eight month residential programme at Coolmine, and had finished it in July. This incident happened in October.

He had also engaged in a step down programme and was attending AA locally.

In September an aunt who had reared him died in tragic circumstances. He took it very badly and this had triggered a relapse.

Some family were over from the UK and he had fallen off the wagon. He had very little recollection of what had happened. He accepts what the Gardaí say. He completely over indulged. He had a letter of apology to the court. This was a once off, albeit it was very serious.

Mr Meagher said that Mr McGinley was willing to pay full compensation over time and undertake community based work.

Judge Catherine Staines said she had to send him back to Dundalk to address the suspended sentence breach. She sought a Community Service report and 240 hours of community service in lieu of a prison sentence.