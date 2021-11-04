Search

04/11/2021

Gardaí stop motorist who was "reading" while driving

Naas Gardaí stop motorist who was "reading" while driving

The car being seized at the scene / PHOTOS: NAAS ROADS POLICING

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A garda Roads Policing Unit were on patrol recently when they observed a car driving in a erratic manner.

Gardaí in Naas said "the driver was looking down reading a sheet of paper."

A check using the Mobility App revealed that the motor tax expired 637 days or almost two years ago. 

The car was seized and an Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.

Elsewhere, the Unit detected a N Plate driver parked across two disabled parking spaces.

An Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.

Gardaí added: "Please keep these spaces clear for those who require them."

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit were operating a speed check on the N7 detected an unaccompanied learner driver with No L-Plates travelling at a speed of 153 KM/H in a 100 KM/H zone.

The car was seized and an Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.

